Cylinder-laden truck catches fire In Subarnapur, no casualty reported

Subarnapur: A truck carrying Indian gas cylinders caught fire on the Rairakhol road near Jateshinga Harihar bridge in Subarnapur on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at around 9 pm.

The truck, bearing registration number OD-31-E6866, was reportedly en route from Rairakhol to Birmaharajpur when the incident took place. Suddenly the truck engine caught fire.

On being informed about the fire, three fire tender vehicles from the Birmaharajpur Fire Department were rushed to the scene, and the fire was successfully extinguished, preventing a major catastrophe.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.