Cyclonic storm to form over Bay of Bengal by Oct 23, informs IMD

By Abhilasha
cyclone in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that a cyclonic storm is likely to form over Bay of Bengal on October 23, 2024.

Related News

Youth meets watery grave while taking bath in Mahanadi…

Odia couple dies after coming in contact with live wire…

“A Low Pressure Area is very likely to form over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal,” the IMD said.

“Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning,” the IMD added.

 

 

Continue Reading
You might also like

2 Royal Bengal Tigers to be brought to Similipal Tiger Reserve from Maharashtra

Woman sets herself on fire, husband critical while trying to save her in Balasore

Odisha born Aradhana Das crowned as 2nd runner up in Mrs India Middle East 2024

IMD predicts rain in Odisha from October 23 to October 25, cyclone likely!