Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, Yellow alert for heavy rainfall issued to 14 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall to 14 districts of Odisha today. The Metrological Centre, Bhubaneswar has further mentioned that due to the effect of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, rain is likely to lash the state in the next four days.

According to the weather department, a yellow warning has been issued to districts including Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhmal, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj. Isolated heavy rainfall of 7 cm – 11 cm along with thunderstorms and lightning likely to lash the above-mentioned districts today.

Likewise, a yellow warning has been issued to 18 districts for heavy to very heavy rain tomorrow. These districts include Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj. Of which, a very heavy rain (12 cm – 20 cm) warning has been issued to districts including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kandhamal. Rest other districts are likely to receive heavy rain (7 cm – 11 cm) with isolated thunderstorms and lightning.

Hence, a rain-drenched Bahuda Yatra is likely this year, as heavy showers have been expected from July 15 in Odisha.

Keeping the weather conditions in mind, the weather department has advised people in the yellow alert areas to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning.