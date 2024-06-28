Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal: Rain likely to prevail in Odisha for next 4 days

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rain is likely to continue in Odisha for the next four days due to the effect of cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal.

As per the weather department, yellow warning has been issued for heavy rain to several districts of the state.

For today, yellow warning for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and h gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph has been issued to district including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and, Mayurbhanj.

Meanwhile, the weathermen has further predicted that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in districts including Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and, Bhadrak.

For tomorrow, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning for districts including Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Boudh Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Bargarh.

Yesterday, several places of Odisha, including the capital city of Bhubaneswar and Silver City Cuttack also received heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm.

Keeping the thundershower in mind, the weather department has advised the people to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.