Cyclonic circulation over bay of bengal, monsoon still active in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: There has been a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal yet again. The monsoon is still active over Odisha said reports on Thursday.

Light to moderate rain will occur in different parts of the state for the next four days. Heavy rain is likely at a few places. In the next 24 hours, one or two places in Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts may receive heavy to very heavy rains.

The Regional Meteorological Center has estimated that it may rain from 7 cm to 20 cm. Similarly, 7 cm to 11 cm rain may occur in 17 districts.

Yellow warning has been issued for all these districts. Yellow warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda for tomorrow. Similarly, yellow warning has been issued to five districts for August 16 and four districts for August 17.