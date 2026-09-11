Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal forms low-pressure area, rain to lash Odisha for two days

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Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area formed over the North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is continuing in some parts of South Odisha.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Bhubaneswar issued a red warning for Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts till 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, Nabrangpur, Koraput have been placed under orange warning as heavy to very heavy rainfall to lash these districts.

Heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts.

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The weather department advised caution to Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Gajapati districts where heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder is expected.

Meanwhile, winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are very likely over South Odisha. As the sea is expected to remain rough, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the waters off the Odisha coast and adjacent sea areas.

Additionally, a ‘Danger Signal No. 3’ has been hoisted at all ports. Rainfall intensity is expected to decrease from the 12th.