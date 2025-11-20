Cyclonic circulation forms over Strait of Malacca, Low pressure on Nov 22

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation has formed over the central parts of the Strait of Malacca, extending up to 5.8 km above sea level, Odisha weather expert Uma Sankar Das informed through his official social media Twitter handle.



A low-pressure area is expected to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22. Following its formation, the system is projected to move in a west-northwest direction.

By November 24, the system is likely to intensify further and evolve into a well-marked low or depression over the south-central Bay of Bengal.

Under its influence, Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall for four days, with the coastal and southern regions expected to receive the most significant rainfall. Rain is predicted in various parts of the state until November 25.