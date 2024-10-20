Cyclone Update: Odisha focuses for “zero casualty,” cancels leaves of govt officials

Bhubaneswar: As bracing up for a possible cyclone, Odisha government today focused for “zero casualty” and cancelled the leaves of the officials.

After attending a high-level review meeting chaired by of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja this evening, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deo Ranjan Singh said, “As predicted by the IMD, the possible cyclone is expected to pass through Odisha-West Bengal. Under its influence heavy rainfall is expected to occur in the costal districts of the state between October 23 and October 25. Therefore, the State government has laid focus on the “zero casualty” and to meet this target it has cancelled the leaves of the officials.”

“The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from today to till October 26 and those who are already inside the sea are requested to return back, the SRC said adding that the all the district Collectors have been asked to inspect the cyclone shelters tomorrow and make them ready. Besides, they will have to identify the people living in the vulnerable pockets and shift them to the nearby cyclone shelters,” the SRC said adding that they (collectors) will also identify the pregnant women, whose estimated date of delivery (EDD) falls in next two weeks, and admit them at the nearest health centres.

There is no need to be panicked for the possible cyclone as the administration is fully prepared to face the possible cyclone. Besides, the State government is continuously in touch with the government of India.

“The Fire cervices teams and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) will be kept ready at the block-level and move wherever needed, informed Deo Ranjan Singh. However, the district Collectors have been instructed to hold meeting at their end in tomorrow morning and send their requirements about deployment of ODRAF, Fire and NDRF units, he added.

The district collectors also have been asked to take final decision on declaring holidays for the anganwadi centres, schools and colleges after reviewing the weather condition of their respective areas, the SRC said.

He further said that the concerned departments including Energy, Health and Fishery departments have been put on alert to face any kind of challenges.