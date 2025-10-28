Cyclone Montha to make landfall today, heavy to heavy rain in Odisha

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Montha is gathering strength from the sea and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm this morning.

It is moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 17 km/h. It is 230 km from Machilipatnam and 310 km from Kakinada. The cyclone is now 570 km from Gopalpur. The sea is rough due to its influence.

The wind speed is 90 to 100 km/h. The gustiness is 110 km/h. It is predicted to make a landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh near Kakinada during the evening to night.

The wind speed at the time of landfall will be 90 to 100 km/h. The gustiness may reach 110 km/h. Cyclone Montha will weaken after landfall and move northwestwards. It will weaken towards Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, due to the influence of Montha, rain and wind are prevailing in South Odisha. It is also raining in coastal Odisha at places. Today and tomorrow there will be heavy to very heavy rain.

At least 7 districts in South Odisha will be under red warning zone for two days. Red alert has been issued for Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts.

For today, red alert has been issued for Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri districts while for tomorrow, red alert has been issued for Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts.

While there is an orange alert for 11 districts today, orange alert has been issued for 9 districts tomorrow. The entire Odisha will be affected by Cyclone Montha.