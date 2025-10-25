Cyclone ‘Montha’ to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone ‘Montha’ is expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall. The system has formed a low-pressure area today and is forecasted to intensify into a deep depression and cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27.

As the cyclone moves northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, it is predicted to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28.

The storm is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, with Kakinada likely to be in the direct path during the evening or night of October 28.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of wind speeds reaching 90-100 kmph, with gusts up to 110 kmph at the time of landfall. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea starting tomorrow, and a warning has been issued for all ports in Odisha as a precautionary measure.

