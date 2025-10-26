Cyclone Montha to bring rainfall from October 27 to 29 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Montha will hit Kakinada on Andhra Pradesh coast. It is likely to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on the evening of the October 28.

Cyclone Montha will make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam. It will make landfall in the form of a severe cyclonic storm, informed the MeT department.

It is moving forward at a speed of 8 kmph in the last 6 hours. It is 550 kmph from Port Blair, 850 kmph from Chennai, 860 kmph from Visakhapatnam, 890 kmph from Kakinada and 970 kmph from Gopalpur.

It will intensify into a deep depression today. It will transform into a cyclonic storm on the morning of the October 27.

The wind speed at the time of landfall will be 90 to 100 kmph. The speed of the gusts may increase to 110 kmph. The depression is currently active in the southeast Bay of Bengal.

After taking the form of a cyclone, its name will remain the same.

It will move northwestwards and head towards the Andhra coast. Due to the influence of the cyclone, there will be heavy rainfall in southern and coastal Odisha for 3 days.

Due to the influence of the cyclone, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in southern and coastal Odisha from 27 to 29. An orange warning has been issued for 8 districts tomorrow with heavy rainfall and winds at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour.

A yellow alert has been issued for 3 districts Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh for heavy rainfall.

The amount of rainfall will increase from 28. A red warning has been issued for five districts of South Odisha Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput for very heavy rainfall on the 28th.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for 6 districts Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri for heavy rainfall. Red warning for very heavy rainfall has been issued in Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi on the 29th. Orange alert has been issued for 6 districts for heavy rainfall.

