Cyclone Montha: Revenue & DM Minister says 8 districts in red zone but all 30 districts put on alert, announces key steps

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Sunday informed that as per the prediction of the India Meteorological Department a total of districts have been classified in red zone in view of the possible Cyclone Montha but the state government has put all 30 districts on alert.

After a review meeting with district collectors, the Minister said that as per the weather department’s forecast only districts are in the red zone but we have put all the 30 districts on alert to face any eventuality as the possible cyclone Montha might change its direction at any time and cause devastation.

While speaking to the newsmen, Pujari also announced the following key steps to strengthen disaster preparedness and protect lives, livestock, and infrastructure:

Advertisement

Evacuation Plans: Lists of sick, elderly, and pregnant individuals prepared for immediate evacuation if needed.

Healthcare Readiness: All hospitals equipped with medicines and backup power.

Farmer Advisory: Farmers urged to secure fields and crops within the next 24 hours.

Landslide Prevention: Districts identifying vulnerable hilly zones; public advised to stay indoors for three days in risk areas.

Infrastructure & Power: Works and power departments on standby with machinery to clear debris and maintain electricity supply.

Fishermen & Tourism: Fishing banned; all fishermen recalled; coastal hotels instructed to restrict tourist movement for four days.

Coordinated Administration: Cyclone response led by district collectors, with support from neighboring districts.

Anti-Hoarding Measures: Strict action against black-marketing of essentials.

Shelters & Evacuation Spaces: Cyclone shelters, schools, and halls readied for evacuees; arrangements also made for animal safety.

Flood Control: Water released from reservoirs at 88% capacity to prevent flooding; monitoring continues.

Urban Management: Municipalities on 24-hour duty with 3-shift operations to prevent waterlogging.

The Minister further said that the State government has deployed a total of 128 teams of ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Services in the 8 districts where red alert has been sounded:

Malkarigiri (3 ODRAF, 1 NDRF and 8 Fire Services) Koraput (3 ODRAF, 1 NDRF and 14 Fire Services) Nabarangpur (3 ODRAF, and 10 Fire Services) Rayagada (3 ODRAF, 1 NDRF and 11 Fire Services) Gajapati (3 ODRAF, 1 NDRF and 7 Fire Services) Ganjam (3 ODRAF, and 24 Fire Services) Kandhamal (3 ODRAF, 1 NDRF and 12 Fire Services) Kalahandi (3 ODRAF and 13 Fire Services)

Also Read: IMD Issues Red Warning For Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfalls In Odisha In View Of Cyclone Montha