Cyclone Montha: Odisha deploys 128 ODRAF and NDRF teams, Evacuation to complete by 5 p.m today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is on high alert for the upcoming cyclone ‘Montha’. Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has instructed Collectors to ensure the complete evacuation of people from vulnerable areas to safe shelters by 5 p.m. today. The state official are all ready to tackle any situation that arises due to the cyclone. All the preparedness for the rescue, and relief operation have been done.

A total of 128 ODRAF and NDRF team have been deployed to the districts that will be affected by the cyclone in Odisha, reported State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari. The minister reviewed the state’s preparedness in districts likely to be affected by the possible cyclonic system ‘Montha’ during a high-level meeting.

A list has been prepared to quickly transfer patients, elderly and pregnant ladies to safer places in the vulnerable areas. The people will be transferred to cyclone shelters, schools, and halls of the vulnerable areas ahead of the cyclone landfall.

The people in landslide prone areas have been alerted to remain inside home for three days in the state. The forest and electricity departments have been alerted to prepare all the machinery needed for cleaning fallen trees and restore services as soon as possible.

The District administrations have been directed to take strict action against black marketing of essential commodities. The government has cancelled the leave of all employees in the cyclone-prone districts and ordered the closure of all schools.

Eight districts of southern Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur, are likely to be the most affected, have been placed under the Red Zone category.

Pujari said that the Malkangiri district of Odisha is around 200 km from the place where the cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall.