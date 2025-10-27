Cyclone ‘Montha’ now 750 km south of Gopalpur, moving at 18 kmph

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The cyclone is presently located in the southwest-central Bay of Bengal, approximately 750 km south of Gopalpur. It has been moving at a speed of 18 kmph over the last 6 hours, informed Manorma Mohanty, Director of the Regional Meteorological Center, Bhubaneswar, earlier today.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until October 30, while Danger Signal Number 2 has been issued to ports, she added.

According to the information, the impending cyclone ‘Montha’, which has already formed, is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow morning. It is predicted to cross near Kakinada during the evening or night, with wind speeds reaching 90-100 kmph and gustiness reaching 110 kmph.

As an impact of the cyclone heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal districts over the next 24 hours.