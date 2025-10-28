Cyclone Montha: Ganjam receives rainfall overnight, over 2000 safely evacuated

Advertisement

Berhampur: Cyclone Montha is gaining its strength from the sea and is predicted to make a landfall today evening which would continue till the night. The Ganjam district administration has taken all steps to protect the people.

About 1,000 shelters have been prepared. 2,000 people have been safely evacuated from low-lying areas and hilly areas. Similarly, 910 pregnant women have been admitted to various health centers and hospitals.

Ganjam District Magistrate B. Kirti Bhasan is visiting various places to assess the situation. On the other hand, the agriculture officer has advised the farmers to take precautionary measures, fearing that paddy fields and family fences will be destroyed.

On the other hand, the district administration has focused on the hilly villages of Patrapur area of ​​the district for Cyclone Montha. People live on the hills of Ankuli, Tumba, Buratal panchayats of the block.

Therefore, the administration has identified them and set up cyclone shelters. The District Magistrate reached various places last night and assessed the situation. The villagers living on the hills of 2 panchayats of San Khemundi block were kept in cyclone shelters and cooked food was provided in the presence of video.