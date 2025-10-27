Cyclone ‘Montha’ likely to bring rain across Odisha, warnings issued, details here

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for the impending Cyclone ‘Montha’, expected to hit Andhra Pradesh, with its impact starting today. Odisha is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, continuing till October 29.

As per information, red warning has been issued for 8 districts on October 28-29, with an orange warning for 8 districts in South Odisha, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Kandhamal, expecting heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

A yellow warning has been issued for Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Tomorrow, a red warning has been issued for 5 districts in South Odisha (Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam), with possible rainfall exceeding 20 centimeters.

An orange warning will continue for 6 districts, and a yellow warning for most interior, western, and coastal Odisha districts.

On October 29, a red warning has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Rayagada districts, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected.

An orange warning has been issued for 6 districts, and a yellow warning for almost all other districts. Cyclone ‘Montha’ is expected to bring rain across Odisha.

Watch the video here: