Cyclone Montha: 62 children born at 14 Maa Gruhas in 24 hours in Koraput

Jeypore: Amid the ongoing fear and panic over Cyclone Montha, a piece of good and happy news has come from the Koraput district of Odisha as 62 children have been born at 14 Maa Gruhas in the last 24 hours.

As part of its preparedness to tackle the impeding Cyclone Montha successfully with zero casualty target, the Koraput district administration have made elaborate arrangement and shifted a total of 200 pregnant women to different Maa Gruhas.

Apart from providing basic facilities including nutritious food and medicines needed for the pregnant women, the administration also have made necessary arrangement and deployed health staff to look after them.

In the last 24 hours, 62 children were born at 14 Maa Gruhas of the district, said sources adding that all of them along with their mothers are keeping well.

The district administration has decided to keep all the newborns and their mothers and continue to provide special care to them until the situation becomes normal in the area.

