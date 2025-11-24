Cyclone likely to form in Bay of Bengal, impact on Odisha to be predicted by Nov 26

Bhubaneswar: A cyclone is forming in the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure formed in the Malacca Strait and its adjacent South Andaman Sea is gradually intensifying. It is now in the form of a well-marked low pressure. Today it will take the form of a depression. It will intensify further and form a cyclone a day later, i.e. on the 26th.

The IMD’s estimate for the formation of the cyclone has already come. If the cyclone forms, its name will be Senyar. Its exact path has not been estimated yet. The IMD has said that the path will be clear towards the 26th or 27th.

It is not clear whether Odisha is free from danger or not due to this cyclone. However, the said cyclone may have an impact from Andhra Pradesh to Myanmar. That means, the possible cyclone can start from Andhra and move anywhere in Odisha, West Bengal, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

On the other hand, another low-pressure area is likely to form tomorrow under the influence of a cyclonic storm active off the coast of Sri Lanka. It is not clear how much it will intensify.

On the other hand, heavy rain is being received in southern Thailand under the influence of a favorable low-pressure area. Flooding has already occurred due to the incessant rain.