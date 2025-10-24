Cyclone likely in Odisha on October 27 over Bay of Bengal, predicts IMD

Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted a cyclone on 27th. The Indian Meteorological Department has given information about the possibility of a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

The low pressure formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal today is likely to develop into a cyclone.

The low pressure will intensify further and turn into a depression by tomorrow. It will further intensify and turn into a deep depression on October 26.

It may develop into a cyclone on October 27. Cyclones will form in the southwest and its adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. The low pressure is now moving slowly in a west-high west direction.

The Depression over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past 3 hours and lay centered at 08:30 hrs IST of today, the 24th October 2025, over the eastcentral Arabian Sea, near latitude 14.0°N & longitude 70.6°E, about 380 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa), 400 km northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), and 480 km west-northwest of Mangalore (Karnataka).

It is likely to continue to move nearly north-northeastwards across Eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 24 hours.

