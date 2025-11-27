Cyclone likely in next 12 hours, if formed it would be called ‘Ditwah’, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A deep depression has formed. The low pressure system formed off the Sri Lanka coast has intensified into a deep depression.

Cyclone likely again in the next 12 hours. It is currently concentrated in the equatorial Indian Ocean region off the southwest Bay of Bengal and southeast Sri Lanka.

It will further intensify and move north-northwestwards over the southwest Bay of Bengal towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Advertisement

If a cyclone forms, it will be named Ditwah. It will also not have a significant impact on Odisha. There may be heavy rain in the state on December 1 and 2.

Watch the video here: