Cyclone Ditwah formed over Bay of Bengal, check details

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Ditwah formed over the South-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

According to the weather department, cyclone Ditwah was formed over the South West Bay of Bengal near 6.9°N/81.9°E at 11.30 AM today. It lay close to Pottuvil, ~90 km SSE of Batticaloa and ~700 km SSE of Chennai.

It further said that the system will move NNW and reach off North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early hours of November 30.

