Cyclone Dana weakens and turns into a well-marked low pressure area over BoB, rain to continue till 6 hours

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Dana weakens and turns into a well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal confirms the Indian MeT Department on Saturday. According to a recent update by the MeT, the depression (remnant of the severe cyclonic storm Dana) over north Odisha moved slightly westwards during the past 6 hours.

Further the IMD said that it has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region. It is likely to weaken further and become insignificant during the next 12 hours. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister informed that 4431 pregnant women have been shifted to health centres, with 1600 childbirths reported, and all mothers and babies are healthy. The situation is being monitored 24/7. With Lord Jagannath’s blessings, we will successfully overcome the cyclone.

Addressing a press conference, CM Majhi said that eight lakh people have been evacuated so far and restoration of electric wires is underway. He also informed me that the officials are facing problems due to continuous rain. “Odisha is safe now. After the landfall of the cyclone, I reviewed the situation, and due to teamwork, we achieved zero casualties. We had evacuated eight lakh people. Many relief centres are still open. Restoration of electric wires is going on. We are facing problems due to continuous rain. Crops of 1.75 lakhs hector have been damaged. The Budhabalanga River is flooded but it is flowing below the danger level,” he said.

The Odisha CM also highlighted that 158 platoon police forces were deployed for the security of people in cyclone-affected areas. “I thank all who are working day and night. They would need to work for another 48 hours,” he added.

Odisha Deputy CM KV Singh Deo also highlighted that there have been zero casualties and 90 per cent of electricity damage has been restored. “There has been zero casualty. One cattle was reported lost. Restoration works have been done. 90 per cent of electricity damage has been restored. All government officers have done their work properly. We have given instructions to submit their damage reports,” he said.

