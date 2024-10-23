Cyclone Dana Update: Railways, Odisha Fire Services and State Transport Authority issue helpline numbers for help

Bhubaneswar: In view of cyclone Dana, the Indian Railways, Odisha Fire & Emergency Services and State Transport Authority (STA) have issued helpline numbers for the general public.

A total of 17 helpline numbers have been issued by the India Railway Department for the sake of people so that they can contact to the officials of 17 stations and get help and information.

Likewise, the Odisha Fire & Emergency Services, which has stationed over 180 teams at different locations of the districts where the cyclone is expected have impact, has issued helpline number – 0671-2 303101- for people to contact and get emergency help.

Similarly, the State Transport Authority (STA) has opened two control rooms in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to provide round the clock services to the people till October 26. People can dial 0671-2507042 and get support and help from the STA.