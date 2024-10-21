Cyclone Dana update: Odisha Disaster Management Minister advices tourists and pilgrims to leave Puri before October 23

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Monday advised the pilgrims and tourists to leave Puri before October 23 and not to visit the Pilgrim City on October 24-25 in view of the possible landfall of cyclone Dana in the State.

While speaking to the media persons after attending a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, Pujari said that as per the prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Puri is one among the many districts which are expected to be affected by cyclone Dana, therefore, the tourists and pilgrims have been asked to leave Puri before October 23 as part of their safety. However, those who will stay back will be shifted to safer location, he added.

He further requested people not to visit Puri on October 24 and 25 as the weather condition is predicted to be extremely bad if the cyclone makes landfall in the area.

Speaking about the safety of the habisyali women, who have gathered in Puri City in view of the Kartika month, the Minister said that the State government will make special arrangement for their safety.

Pujari said that we have a detailed discussion with the central government regarding the possible cyclone and the centre has decided to send choppers to Odisha on October 23.

“The former district collectors will be sent to their previous places of postings to help and guide the current collectors. The NDRF and ODRAF teams will be leaving for the districts to be affected for advance positioning,” the Minister informed.

“Control rooms by different departments will be opened at the district and block levels and the district collectors have been asked to declare holidays for the schools after reviewing the weather condition of their respective districts,” he added.

Notably, the IMD has predicted that Cyclone DANA is very likely to cross between Puri (Odisha) and Sagar Islands (West Bengal) during night of October 24 early morning of October 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting 120 km/hour.