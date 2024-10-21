Cyclone Dana: Union Cabinet Secretary reviews preparedness of Odisha on possible cyclonic storm

By Subadh Nayak
union cabinet secretary reviews preparedness for cyclone dana

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the possible cyclonic storm (Cyclone Dana), Union Cabinet Secretary T. V. Somanathan today took stocks the situation and reviewed the preparedness of Odisha government.

According to reports, Somanathan held a review meeting through video conferencing with Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, which was also attended by Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deo Ranjan Singh and senior officials of the concerned departments.

Related News

WATCH: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh…

Class 9 student kidnapped, managed to escape in…

During the review meeting, the Chief Secretary intimated the Union Cabinet about the preparedness of the state government to face Cyclone Dana with a ‘zero casualty’ approach.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that Cyclone DANA is very likely to cross between Puri (Odisha) and Sagar Islands (West Bengal) during night of October 24 early morning of October 25, 2024 with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting 120 km/hour.

Continue Reading
You might also like

Cyclone DANA to cross between Puri & Sagar Islands as severe cyclonic storm with…

Nayagarh: SI of Police Sheikh Habibul Rehman, Khandapada trapped by Odisha Vigilance…

Actor Buddhaditya apologizes to Congress for comment on Rahul Gandhi, watch

Cyclone DANA updates: Rainfall & wind-speed forecast by MeT Bhubaneswar in…