Cyclone Dana: Union Cabinet Secretary reviews preparedness of Odisha on possible cyclonic storm

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the possible cyclonic storm (Cyclone Dana), Union Cabinet Secretary T. V. Somanathan today took stocks the situation and reviewed the preparedness of Odisha government.

According to reports, Somanathan held a review meeting through video conferencing with Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, which was also attended by Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deo Ranjan Singh and senior officials of the concerned departments.

During the review meeting, the Chief Secretary intimated the Union Cabinet about the preparedness of the state government to face Cyclone Dana with a ‘zero casualty’ approach.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that Cyclone DANA is very likely to cross between Puri (Odisha) and Sagar Islands (West Bengal) during night of October 24 early morning of October 25, 2024 with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting 120 km/hour.