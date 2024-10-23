Cyclone Dana to make landfall in Odisha: Nandankanan to remain closed for visitors on Oct 24-25, employees’ leaves cancelled
Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar is fully prepared to face the challenges posted by the anticipated cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ which is likely to hit the coastal area of Odisha between the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25.
As a precautionary measure to combat the cyclone, the authorities of the Nandankanan have decided to close the zoo for two days for the visitors i.e on October 24 and October 25.
Apart from announcing to close the zoo for two days in view of cyclone Dana, the officials have taken the following actions to ensure the safety of animals, staff and infrastructure at the park.
- 24X7 Control Room: A fully operational control room, led by Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACFs) and overseen by the Deputy Director, has been set up within the zoo premises to coordinate emergency responses. Measures have been taken to ensure VHF communication efficiently.
- Closure to visitors: The zoo shall remain closed for the public on October 24 and October 25.
- Coordination with authorities: The zoo management has liaised with the police, fire department and electricity department to ensure swift action in case of emergencies. A mock dill has been conducted to prepare staff for quick and efficient response during the cyclone.
- Safety measures for animals: key steps include confining large carnivores and other important animals in secure night shelters, trimming fragile tree branches and installing netion protection for bird enclosures. Additionally, special shelters and safety measures have been implemented for birds and vulture with extra precautions around vulnerable area such as the hippo lake. Sufficient man power shall be deployed identified crucial places to handle emergency situations.
- Emergency supplies: sufficient non-perishable animal feed, medicines, and rescue equipment have been stocked. Diesel, kerosene and petrol reserves are ready for backup electricity and water supply operations.
- Management of staff and other resources: All the staff of Nandankanan & SBG (State Botanic Garden) instructed not to take leave during this period and be present in their Headquarter. The RRT team have been briefed and made ready along with testing of all rescue equipment. All ranger officers have been assigned with the charge of coordinating various emergency rescue teams. Sufficient boats shall be stationed at the boatghat to use in emergency situation.
- Post-cyclone action plan: After the cyclone, all zoo peripheries, enclosures and animals health will be promptly inspected. Uprooted trees will be cleared, enclosures disinfected and water moats cleaned to ensure a safe environment for both animals and staff.