Cyclone Dana to make landfall in Odisha: Nandankanan to remain closed for visitors on Oct 24-25, employees’ leaves cancelled

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar is fully prepared to face the challenges posted by the anticipated cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ which is likely to hit the coastal area of Odisha between the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25.

As a precautionary measure to combat the cyclone, the authorities of the Nandankanan have decided to close the zoo for two days for the visitors i.e on October 24 and October 25.

Apart from announcing to close the zoo for two days in view of cyclone Dana, the officials have taken the following actions to ensure the safety of animals, staff and infrastructure at the park.