Cyclone Dana to hit Odisha! Colleges and Universities to remain closed in 14 districts for 3 days, check details

Bhubaneswar: As part of its safety measures, the Odisha government today announced to close the Colleges and Universities in 14 districts for three days in view of impeding cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal which is expected to make landfall in the State.

The 14 districts where the Colleges and Universities will remain closed from October 23 to October 25 are Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Nayagarh and Cuttack.

“As you are aware, lMD, BBSR has predicted that yesterday’s well-marked low pressure area over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwards, concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 05.30hrs IST of today, the 22nd October, which is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal,” said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh in a letter to the district collectors.

“Thereafter, continuing to move northwestwards. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by 0000 UTC of 24th and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during 1800 UTC of 24th and 0000 UTC of 25th October, 2024 as a severe cyclonic storm,” he added.

The SRC further said, “Under its impact, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts are likely to be affected with wind action as well as heavy rainfall.”

“Keeping in view, the Colleges and Universities in the above districts from 23d October to 25th October 2024 shall remain closed as a precautionary measure. It is therefore, requested to please take necessary action in this regard under intimation to this Department,” he mentioned.