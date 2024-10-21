Cyclone DANA to cross between Puri & Sagar Islands as severe cyclonic storm: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone DANA is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Islands during night of 24th and early morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting 120 km/hour, the Indian Meteorological Department said in the weather bulletin.

As per the Special Message No. 3 of IMD, based on 1130 hours IST of 21st October, 2024 it was said that Well Marked Low Pressure Area over east-central Bay of Bengal formed. Pre-Cyclone Watch for Odisha and West Bengal coasts reveals that the Low Pressure Area over the East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea moved west-nortwestwards and lay as a well-marked low pressure area over eastcentral Bay of Bengal at 1130 hours IST of today, the 21st October 2024.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-westwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24thOctober morning.

Continuing to move north westwards, it is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th and early morning 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting 120 km per hour.