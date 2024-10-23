Cyclone Dana: Red warning issued for 7 Odisha districts for October 24, watch

By Himanshu
Cyclone Dana: Red warning issued for 7 Odisha districts
Photo: IMD

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the impending cyclone DANA Red Warning was issued for 7 districts of Odisha for tomorrow that is for October 24, 2024. This Red alert is valid from 08 30 Hrs IST of 24.10.24 to 08 30 Hrs IST of 25.10.24. It was informed in the latest weather bulletin of IMD.

Accordingly, scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) falls very likely to occur in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj on October 24, that is tomorrow.

Besides the red warning, orange warning has been issued for tomorrow for Puri, Khordha, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Dhenkanal districts. Hence, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in these districts.

Besides, yellow warning was issued for these districts for tomorrow to Ganjam, Boudh, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh and Kandhamal. Accordingly, these districts will receive heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places.

