Cyclone Dana: PM Modi, Union Home Minister assure full assistance and cooperation to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured full assistance and cooperation from the central government to Odisha as it is facing cyclone Dana, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Both Modi and Shah reportedly held a conversation with the Odisha Chief Minister over the phone today and discussed the state’s preparedness for the Cyclone.

During the telephonic conversation, Majhi provided a detailed update of the precautions taken by his government to combat cyclone Dana successfully. He also informed about the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) to achieve the government’s zero casualty target.

Both the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister expressed satisfaction with Odisha’s preparedness and assured full assistance and cooperation to combat the cyclone successfully.