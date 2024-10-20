Cyclone Dana: People shouldn’t be panicked, govt is well-prepared to face possible cyclone, assures Odisha Disaster Management Minister

Bhubaneswar: People should not be panicked or worried as the State government is well-prepared to face possible cyclone successfully, assured Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today.

While speaking to the media persons, the Minister said that the as per the prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and others, the State is mostly most likely to witness rainfall in view of the cyclonic storm. However, no one should be worried or panicked.

“The collectors of the district which are expected to be affected by the possible cyclone have been put on alert and the senior officials including the Chief Secretary and Special Relief Organisation (SRC) are holding meetings and taking appropriate steps to tackle the possible cyclone. Therefore, I would advise people not to get panicked or worried,” Puja informed.

“The people will be intimated further about the possible cyclone, its direction and rainfall,” he added.

According to IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the cyclonic storm which is likely to be formed over Bay of Bengal is likely to transform into a severe cyclonic storm. Besides, a low pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours under influence of the cyclonic circulation over central Andaman Sea.

Mohapatra said that it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over east-central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning.

When the cyclone will intensify into Cyclonic storm on October 23, and when it will reach northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, the wind speed may reach upto 100-120 kmph, the IMD DG added.

Odisha will experience heavy rainfall in the coastal region from October 23 and some places will experience heavy to heavy rainfall and the rainfall activity will be maximum on October 24 and 25 in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Meanwhile, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till October 25 along the Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal coast.