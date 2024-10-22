Cyclone Dana: Odisha ports issued Signal 1 danger warning

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said, the well marked low pressure over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwards, has concentrated into a depression this morning.



The system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm (to be named as Cyclone ‘Dana’) by tomorrow (October 23) and further into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of 24th October, the agency said.

It is likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th October and morning of 25th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph, the IMD predicted.

“Yesterday’s well marked low pressure area over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 22nd October, over the same region near latitude 15.4° N and longitude 91.2°E, about 730 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 770 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 740 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh),” the IMD said in a bulletin issued this morning.

Danger signals have been hoisted at four ports in Odisha that is Puri, Gopalpur, Paradeep and Dhamara as the sea conditions will remain rough on October 23, 24 and 25.