Cyclone Dana: Odisha CM directs these Ministers to supervise disaster management in 9 districts

By Subadh Nayak
ministers appointed to supervise disaster management due to cyclone

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is not leaving any stones unturned to achieve its target of “zero casualty” during the Cyclone Dana as Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has appointed nine ministers to supervise disaster management in nine districts of the State.

The Odisha CM has directed the ministers to supervise cyclone management in districts which might be affected by cyclone Dana. As per the directive, the Ministers will supervise the districts as follows:

  1. Jagatsinghapur: Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain
  2. Balasore: PR&DW and RD Minister Rabi Nayak
  3. Bhadrak: Sports & HE Minister Suryabanshi Suraj
  4. Mayurbhanj: H&UD Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra
  5. Puri: Deputy CM Pravati Parida
  6. Kendrapada: Deputy CM K V Singhdeo
  7. Ganjam: Commerce & Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena
  8. Keonjhar: Food & Civil Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra
  9. Cuttack: Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan
