Cyclone DANA likely to change direction slightly following landfall, watch

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone DANA likely to change direction slightly to move west and west-south after making landfall. Regional Meteorological Department Director Manorama Mohanty informed today that the cyclone may take slight movement towards west and south-west. ‘Dana’ faces interior and southern Odisha. As a result, there is a risk of rain in South Odisha by 26th.

Now the storm has taken the form of a severe cyclone. Now it is 260 km south-east from Paradip, 290 km from Dhamra and 350 km from Sagar Island.

Due to the impact of the storm, heavy rain has started in coastal areas, while rain has also started in interior Odisha. The sea is becoming turbulent under the influence of cyclone.

