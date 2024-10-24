Cyclone Dana: Landfall process has commenced, see details here

Bhubaneswar: The landfall process of cyclone Dana has commenced confirmed the recant press bulletin of the IMD is is expected to continue for 3 to 4 hours.

The severe cyclonic storm Dana over the northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 24th October, over the same region, near latitude 20.5° N and longitude 87.1°E, about 50 km east-northeast of Paradip (Odisha), 40 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 160 km southwest of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during next 3 to 4 hours as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

Landfall process has commenced and the forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land. The landfall process would continue till today, the 25th October morning. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Paradip.