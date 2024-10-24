Cyclone Dana landfall process continues in Odisha, see latest updates

Bhubaneswar: The cyclone Dana landfall process continues in Odisha, heavy rain and gusty winds have been experienced in some parts of the state.

The severe cyclonic storm Dana over northwest bay of bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0030 hrs IST of today, the 25th October, over the same region, near latitude 20.60° n and longitude 87.05°e, about 50 km northeast of Paradip (Odisha), 30 km southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 160 km southwest of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha coast close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during next 2 hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

Landfall process continues and the forward sector of the wall cloud region continues to enter into land. The landfall process would continue till today, the 25th October morning.

The system is under continuous surveillance of the doppler weather radar at paradip.