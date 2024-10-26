Cyclone Dana: Four govt officers suspended for dereliction of duty

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday suspended four employees, including three Panchayat Executive Officers (PEOs) and one Revenue Inspector (RI) due to dereliction of duty during Cyclone Dana, informed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

“They have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty during Cyclone Dana. Their behaviour was harsh towards the public,” said Minister Suresh Pujari.

The government officers who who served people during the emergency situation will be awarded and action will be taken against those who have violated rules and neglected their duty, said Min Pujari.

We will conduct an aerial survey to assess the loss caused by the cyclone Dana. To assess the damage, collectors and officials of the four departments will make a field visit to the affected areas, Minister said.

A central team is also likely to visit soon for assessment of damage. Electricity has been restored to 22 lakh households and pending restoration work will be completed by today evening. All arrangements have been made at the relief centre for people to stay for a week, informed Minister.

A close watch is being kept on the water level of Budhabalanga river in Mayurbhanj which is flowing below the danger mark at present.