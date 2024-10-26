Cyclone Dana Effect: Houses damaged, trees uprooted in Rajnagar

Rajnagar: Cyclone Dana made landfall at Habalikhatti within Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha midnight on October 25, 2024, bringing severe winds and heavy rainfall that completely battered the coastal region.

The cyclone moved across Kendrapara, Bhadrak and other districts, unleashing intense rainfall and strong winds that toppled thatched houses, uprooted trees and electric poles.

The cottages at Habalikhatti Nature camp were completely damaged. Around 19 panchayats in Rajnagar block have been affected by the Cyclone Dana among which eight panchayats have been severely affected. More than 50,000 trees and kutcha nd asbestos houses have been completely damaged.

Hundreds of thatched mud wall houses were damaged. Dana one of the fiercest cyclone that hit Bhitarkanika has left the region without electricity after strong winds have uprooted electric poles and telephone poles. The roads connecting many villages have been washed away. The crops have also been damaged.

The animals that have been residing at the Bhitarkanika National Park have also been affected. Although there is no information about how many animals have been affected due to the Cyclone.

The rescue operation have started their work at various places across the region after the Cyclone Dana. The gire personnel, ODRAF and NDRF team have been engaged in the rescue operations. The administration team are trying to normalise the situation before and after Cyclone.