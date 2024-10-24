Cyclone Dana: Call in this number if witness black marketing of essential commodities

Bhubaneswar: From shifting people to closing schools and colleges and engaging rescue teams to keeping choppers ready, the Odisha government has taken all possible precautions to face Cyclone Dana with zero casualty goal.

Different departments also have taken several measures including issuing helpline numbers to help the people during the Cyclone Dana. The Food Supply and Consumer Welfare also has taken a very special initiative suspecting price rise of essential commodities.

As vegetable prices have skyrocketed in view of the cyclone, Minister Krishna Chandra Patra has issued toll-free number 0674-2396227 asking people to register their complaints against black marketers and unscrupulous traders.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Dana will make landfall be tonight or tomorrow early morning.