Cyclone Dana: Bhitarkanika National park to be closed for 3 days, tourists asked to leave by evening

Rajnagar (Kendrapara): The Bhitarkanika National park to be closed for three days and tourists have been asked to leave by evening, said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, the National Park will remain closed for three days that is on October 23, October 24 and October 25. All bookings made by tourists for overnight stay have been canceled. Tourists have been ordered to leave the Park by today.

This information was given by Rajnagar Division Forest Officer Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav.

It is worth mentioning that, Cyclone DANA will make landfall close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara of Odisha during night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph. This was informed in the latest bulletin of the IMD.

In the weather bulletin issued at 08 30 hours IST of 23rd October, 2024 the above information was provided. As per the information the cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as Dana) over East central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 23rd October, over the same region near latitude 16.5° N and longitude 89.6°E, about 520 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 600 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 610 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh). The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the wind speed in the area will increase to 120 km/h.