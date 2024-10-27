Cyclone Dana aftermath: Odisha CM conducts aerial survey, directs officials to assess damages

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today conducted aerial survey of the areas that were affected by cyclone Dana and flood caused by it.

The Chief Minister surveyed the coastal areas of Paradip, Mahakalapada, Rajnagar, Rajkanika and Chandbali from the air.

After the aerial survey, the CM directed the officials of concerned departments to immediately assess the damages so that assistance could be provided quickly to the victims of cyclone and flood.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja had accompanied Majhi.

It is to be noted here that 35.95 lakh people were affected by the cyclone which hit the state in the night of October 24. Districts like Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, and Mayurbhanj were most severely hit by the cyclone and the flash flood.