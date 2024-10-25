Cyclone Dana aftermath: East Coast Railway to run special trains for stranded passengers

By Subadh Nayak
cyclone dana aftermath special trains for stranded passengers

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run a Special train from Puri to Shalimar (Howrah) and back for the stranded passengers as several trains were cancelled in the route in view of Cyclone Dana.

This Special train will facilitate in clearing the extra rush and serve passengers from Puri towards Howrah/Kolkata and the return direction.

08490 Puri-Shalimar Special from Puri will leave at 2320hrs (11.20pm) on 26.10.2024 (Saturday) towards Shalimar. In the return direction, this train from Shalimar will leave at 1050hrs (10.50am) on 27.10.2024 (Sunday).

This train will have stoppages at Malatipatapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Baleswar, Kharagpur, Santragachhi between Puri and Shalimar from both the directions having One AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, Four Second class Seating and Two Guard cum luggage Vans with Divyangjan Second Class Seating coaches.

Also Read: People Who Lost Houses During Cyclone Dana Will Get Pucca Houses: Odisha Revenue Minister
You might also like

Successfully faced cyclone Dana and achieved the zero casualty target: Odisha CM

Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Kandhamal

Similipal to remain closed for three more days, Nandankanan Zoo to reopen tomorrow

OAVET and OMAVET 2025 online registration begins, check link, eligibility and other…