Cyclone Dana aftermath: East Coast Railway to run special trains for stranded passengers

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run a Special train from Puri to Shalimar (Howrah) and back for the stranded passengers as several trains were cancelled in the route in view of Cyclone Dana.

This Special train will facilitate in clearing the extra rush and serve passengers from Puri towards Howrah/Kolkata and the return direction.

08490 Puri-Shalimar Special from Puri will leave at 2320hrs (11.20pm) on 26.10.2024 (Saturday) towards Shalimar. In the return direction, this train from Shalimar will leave at 1050hrs (10.50am) on 27.10.2024 (Sunday).

This train will have stoppages at Malatipatapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Baleswar, Kharagpur, Santragachhi between Puri and Shalimar from both the directions having One AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, Four Second class Seating and Two Guard cum luggage Vans with Divyangjan Second Class Seating coaches.