Cyclone Dana aftermath: All schools to remain closed tomorrow in these districts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today announced holiday for all schools of four districts amid the prediction for heavy rainfall tomorrow.

As announced by the state government, all schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed in Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall under the impact of Cyclone Dana.

Colleges in Balasore district will also remain closed on Saturday as cyclone shelters run from there, said sources.

Earlier, the State government had announced closure of schools for three days, from October 23 to October 25, in 14 districts in view of cyclone Dana, which made landfall between Bhitarakanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak district.