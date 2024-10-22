Cyclone DANA: 6 senior IAS officers sent to districts for supervision of rescue & relief operations, watch

Bhubaneswar: Six senior IAS officers were sent to the districts to supervise rescue and relief operation where cyclone DANA is very likely to put its impact.

As per an office order issued by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Government of Odisha on October 22, 6 senior officers were sent to the districts for overall supervision of rescue and relief operation on account of impending cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal.

As per the order, K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Director of Minor Minerals has been sent to Balasore, Trilochan Majhi, Additional Secretary, R & DM sent to Bhadrak, Balwant Singh, Commissioner-cum-secretary of the Tourism Department was sent to Puri district, Vineet Bhardwaj, Director Cum Additional Secretary of the Drinking Water and Sanitation to Mayurbhanj district, Yamini Sarangi SPD, OAVS sent to Jagatsinghpur and Samarth Verma, Tourism Director was sent to Kendrapara district for supervision of rescue and relief.

Reportedly, out of them 5 are the former District Collectors of the respective districts where they worked before.

The senior officers have been asked to reach the assigned districts by morning of 23.10.2024.

Watch the video here: