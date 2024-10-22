Cyclone Dana: 17 ODRAF teams deployed in 10 districts, seeks 10 NDRF team from Centre

Bhubaneswar: In view of the cyclonic storm that has been formed in the Bay of Bengal. Under its influence strong winds along with heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted in the coastal areas of Odisha from October 23 onwards.

The Odisha government has decided to deploy ODRAF and NDRF teams in the districts that are likely to be affected by Cyclone ‘DANA’.

As per the Additional Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), atleast 17 ODRAF teams will be deployed in 10 districts which are likely to be affected by cyclone ‘DANA’ and the rest three teams will be reserved.

Two ODRAF teams will be deployed in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kendrapara, Khordha and Bhadrak districts. Similarly, one team each will be deployed in Cuttack, Jajpur and Ganjam districts.

The SRC has also written a letter and urged the Centre to deployed 10 additional NDRF teams in view of the formation of the cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal and have requested for 10 additional NDRF team from outside the state.