Cyclone Alert: JTWC Issues ‘Tropical Cyclone 01B’ Warning, Landfall Likely Tonight, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) has issued a cyclone alert for the system over the Bay of Bengal.

The JTWC has classified the system as ‘Tropical Cyclone 01B’ while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to term it as a Deep Depression. The system is likely to cross the coast near Kalingapatnam. The landfall is expected between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.

According to JTWC, the system is moving in a north-westerly direction with wind speed estimated at 83 kmph. Satellite imagery released by JTWC shows dense clouds around the system with a well-organized circulation.

As per JTWC track, the system is moving towards the north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Its center was located near 17.8 degree North latitude and 84.6 degree East longitude, moving north-west at about 7 knots. As per the estimate in the image, the maximum one-minute sustained wind speed near the system is about 45 knots or 83 kilometers per hour.

After nearing the coast, it will gradually weaken to 40 knots, then 35 knots, and after reaching land, it may reduce to about 25 knots. JTWC has indicated that the maximum wave height in the sea is about 15 feet.

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However, the cyclone classification method of JTWC and the India Meteorological Department is different. While JTWC calls it a ‘Tropical Cyclone’ based on the average wind speed of one minute, IMD has still classified it as a ‘Deep Depression’.

Therefore, the warning of JTWC should not be understood as a named cyclone in the Indian weather system.

According to IMD, the deep depression is likely to move in a west-northwest direction and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast near Kalingapatnam between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur on the night of 23rd September.

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