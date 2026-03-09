Cyber ​​fraudsters looted Rs 711 crore in two years, only Rs 7 crore have been recovered

Bhubaneswar: Cyber ​​fraudsters have reportedly looted Rs 711 crore in two years while only Rs 7 crore have been recovered, informed Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

While replying to a query, the Chief Minister informed the state assembly that a total of 4,238 cybercrime cases with more than Rs 260.61 crore frauds were registered across the state between June 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025.

The data revealed that in 2024, as many as 27,368 cases were registered after Rs 279,71,29,662 were defrauded. Out of which, only Rs 2,47,87,268 were recovered.

Similarly, a total of 49,426 cases were registered, and Rs 432,28,000 were looted by the cybercriminals in 2025. Out of which, only Rs 5,31,45,886 was recovered.