Cyber fraud busted in Sambalpur, accused arrested for multi-crore scam

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Sambalpur: A major cyber fraud racket has been exposed in Sambalpur of Odisha, with police arresting the main accused involved in siphoning off crores of rupees through illegal operations.

The accused, identified as Jitu Mahananda from Themra village under Sindhekela police limits, was allegedly running an illegal call centre and fake websites to cheat hundreds of people. He lured individuals by promising commissions and used them to open ‘mule bank accounts’.

The accounts were then used to channel and withdraw money obtained through cyber fraud. Investigators said he convinced people to open bank accounts in their names in exchange for a small percentage, and later used those accounts for illegal transactions.

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Police said the accused was leading a lavish lifestyle using the fraud money. He had reportedly purchased multiple flats and parcels of land from the proceeds.

On Tuesday, Town Police arrested him and produced him in court. During the operation, officials seized several electronic devices and banking documents. Mobile phones, SIM cards, and seven debit and credit cards from different banks were also recovered.

Police suspect that more people may be linked to the racket and further investigation is underway.