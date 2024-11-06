Cyber fraud alert: students in Phulbani demanded Rs 5,000 for question paper

Phulbani: Cyber frauds are on a rise with the advancing technologies, this time the targets are the students of the Government Higher Secondary school, Phulbani who are duped in name of sharing question papers.

According to sources, the parents of students of the Government higher secondary school are allegedly receiving unknown calls claiming to be teachers of the school. The caller asks them to download some app and send Rs5,000 through the app in exchange of board question papers.

Upon verification, by calling back to the unknown numbers it was found that it is a fraud call and no such demand has been made by any teacher. However, the frauds intended to dupe the students and their parents through such false requests.

Police was informed and started an investigation into the matter to nab the cyber frauds.