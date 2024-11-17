Minor acting as godman: Child welfare committee lodges complaint, orders probe

Bhubaneswar: The minor acting as godman case, has taken a new turn, with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) lodged a complaint suo moto in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The CWC has directed the Bharatpur police to submit its report within 15 days from today.

The case of the minor acting as godman has rose again as an 18-year-old youth self-styled himself as ‘God’ in the Baikuntha Dham Sevashram in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar on Saturday. He appeared before public decorated with basil and peacock feathers like God. Some people worship him.

On the other hand the ‘Samajsevi Maha Sangha’ has accused that some people have portrayed the youth as a God to earn money. The Maha Sangha approached Bharatpur police station yesterday seeking justice in this matter. The Maha Sangh has demanded that immediate action be taken against them.

Based on the complaint lodged by the Maha Sangha, the police raided the Baikuntha Dham Sevashram today.

On the other hand, the members of the Baikuntha Dham Sevashram have filed a complaint against the Samajsevi Sangha.